One of the best shoes of this year has been the Nike Dunk Low, which continues to get a massive amount of colorways. We are bringing you new Dunk Low colorways pretty well every week, and sometimes, on a daily basis. Having said that, it should come as no shock that Nike would want to create even more great colorways in time for next year, including the "Vast Grey" model which can be found in the official images below.

As you can see, the shoe is covered in two neutral tones, and it makes for a very clean offering. For instance, the base of the shoe is a shade of pearl white, while all of the overlays are the aforementioned vast grey. From there, we have some white on the midsole, which reinforces the color pallet of the entire sneaker.

In terms of the release date, nothing has been determined just yet, however, it is believed that these will come out next year alongside a plethora of other Nike Dunk Low offerings. The price of the shoes will be the standard $100 USD, which is certainly a good deal for those looking to up their sneaker game.

Image via Nike

