Perhaps the biggest shoe of the year so far has been the Nike Dunk Low. It constantly feels like a plethora of new colorways are making their way to the market, and fans are eager to cop as many as possible for their collections. Nike has also made sure to come through for all of the female sneakerheads out there, as they have a ton of great exclusives that have come out so far. In fact, Nike is also expanding upon its exclusives as they recently showed off a women's colorway called "Bronze Eclipse."

As you can see in the official photos below, the shoe has a white base all while the upper is covered in two different tones of brown. The overlays themselves have an orange glow to the brown, while the Nike swoosh carries forth a more traditional brown tone. These are certainly great kicks for the fall as the neutral tones will go with any similarly-colored outfits.

In terms of the release date, these are slated to hit the market on Wednesday, November 24th for a price of $100 USD. Let us know what you think of the shoes, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.