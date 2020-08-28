Over the course of the last year, the Nike Dunk Low has seen a huge resurgence in popularity thanks to the likes of influencers and artists such as Travis Scott. As a result, Nike has been releasing classic colorways while also coming through with new colorways that have already started to excite longtime fans. Throughout 2020, the Nike Dunk Low craze has been gaining momentum and in the Fall, it will be coming to a head with the "Lemon Wash" offering which can be found below.

In the official images, we can see that this particular colorway has an array of patterns over some blue and red material that looks as though it may have been recycled. Nike has been trying to create sustainable sneakers and these materials we see here have also been used on the new Space Hippie line. It creates an interesting look and feel that environmentalists can surely come to appreciate.

For now, it is being reported that these will be available as of the Fall of this year for $100 USD. Stay tuned for more details in relation to these as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.