March is finally here which means in just a couple of short weeks, the NCAA basketball March Madness tournament will be here. Fans are excited about the event as it will bring together some of the best young basketball players in the entire world. There are a few teams who are always mainstays in the tournament, including the Kentucky Wildcats who are coached by none other than John Calipari. Recently, Calipari has been showing off some brand new footwear, including the Nike Dunk Low "Kentucky."

This past week, the official images for the shoe were revealed and if you're a Wildcats fan, these are a must cop. As you can see, the base of the sneaker is white while a gorgeous shade of blue makes its way throughout the overlays. While there is no Wildcats branding, these are unmistakably "Kentucky."

According to Sole Collector, these kicks will be dropping on Saturday, March 14th for $100 USD. These will be sold through the Nike SNKRS App so prepare to take some Ls if you're looking to cop. In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments, below.

Image via Nike

