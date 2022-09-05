We have hit September which means many kids are back in school for a long Fall semester. It's always hard for kids to get reacclimated to school, although it helps if their fashion is on point. Kids know what they like, and shoes are always a popular item when it comes to showing off. Having said that, Nike has come through with plenty of grade school colorways for the upcoming school year.

One such item is the Nike Dunk Low "Hot Curry" which can be seen down below. As you can tell, the sneaker has a white leather base to it, while brown leather overlays are placed on top. From there, the Nike swoosh is blue, with some red for good measure on the back heel and outsole. It's a vibrant colorway that will look great in the hallways at school.

If your kid needs some heat for the return to school, you will be able to grab this Nike Dunk Low as of Wednesday, September 7th for a price of $90 USD. Places like GOAT and Flight Club will have pairs, so be sure to check them out for offerings in your child's size. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

