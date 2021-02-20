These last couple of years have been massive for the Nike Dunk Low as it has made a huge comeback. Its older brother, the Nike Dunk High, has also done well and Nike has taken complete notice. As a result, a plethora of Nike Dunk Low colorways have been announced, and sneakerheads are loving all of them. With the warmer months on the horizon, Nike has been ramping up its announcements and now, we have a colorful new offering called "City Market" on the way.

This incredible model is inspired by Blue Ribbon Sports which was the original name of the Nike company. Throughout this silhouette, we have a white base all while various colors, patterns, and shapes make their way around the shoe. The Nike swoosh is completely translucent and it's an aesthetic that works well amongst the rest of the sneaker.

If you are interested in grabbing a pair of these, you will be able to do so on Thursday, March 4th, as these will be dropping for $110 USD. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you more news from the world of sneakers.

Image via Nike

