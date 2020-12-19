If you're a big sneakerhead, then there are a few entities that have proven to be your biggest enemy over the years. Of course, bots are perhaps the biggest culprit, all while pesky resellers are another. There is perhaps an even bigger foe that stands in your way of copping shoes and it is called the Nike SNKRS App. Every single big drop, without fail, sneakerheads take to Twitter with their frustrations as the app hands out way more Ls than it does Ws.

This was most certainly the case on Saturday morning as fans took to the app looking to cop the Nike SB Dunk Low x Sean Cliver collab. Many felt like this was going to be a coppable shoe, although, in the end, they were sadly mistaken.

Image via Nike

These kicks are fairly gorgeous as they have a unique color scheme and premium materials that speak well to the overall theme of the shoe. It's no surprise that there was a lot of hype surrounding these, but in the end, a whole lot of sneakerheads were left disappointed with their heads in their hands.

In the aftermath of it all, Twitter was lit up with angry shoe fanatics, as the SNKRS App immediately became the number one trending topic in the United States. Check out the tweets below to see how this drop ended up playing out.