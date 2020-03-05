The iconic Nike Air Tech Challenge II is headed back to retailers this spring in a brand new "Black Lava" colorway, which was first introduced on the Nike LeBron 16 as part of the #LeBronWatch program. The eye-catching colorway was such a hit and it instantly became clear that the design needed to be applied to the Air Tech Challenge II.

Starting Friday, March 6th, you'll have the chance to grab a pair for yourself.

Nike

The kicks feature the same eye-catching design cues as the original "Hot Lava" joint worn on the court by Agassi, but the white leather uppers have been swapped out in favor of black.

Per Nike:

"Three decades after its audacious debut, this '90s court classic is marking a comeback in its most renowned color scheme, but with flipped color blocking. Sculpted by the inimitable Tinker Hatfield, the unforgettable silhouette graced the feet of an eccentric tennis talent as he made his name (and unmatched aesthetic) known across the globe. A black, premium leather upper is complemented by overlays of white and flat silver on the midfoot, collar and mudguard. Splatters of hot lava add heat to the swoosh, tongue, heel and sole, infusing this look with the retro flavor we still crave."

The kicks, priced at $130, will be available via Nike.com at 10am ET on March 6th. Continue scrolling for a look at the official photos.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike