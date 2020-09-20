Tinker Hatfield is responsible for numerous dope sneakers in the Nike library, especially throughout the 90s. Of course, Hatfield got to design for the infamous Michael Jordan and was the man behind the Air Jordan 3 and a range of other classics. Back in 1992, Hatfield got to design a shoe that was specifically for the outdoor courts, which just so happened to be the Nike Air Raid. This sneaker was known for its bulky design and crisscrossed straps on top of the upper. Now, the sneaker is making a comeback and will even be dropping in some vintage colorways.

One of those colorways is the classic "Urban Jungle Gym" which is based on an ad campaign Spike Lee created for Nike called "Live Together, Play Together." This model has a black and grey upper while colorful patterns are placed on the midsole, tongue, and back heel. It's a sneaker that is unapologetically 90s, and if you're a vintage Nike Basketball fan, you're going to love these.

A release date has yet to be revealed, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring those to you.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike