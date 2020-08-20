Oh the 90s. While they don't feel that long ago, depending on what year we're talking, there is a 30-year gap between then and now. There have been massive shifts in the way we talk, act, and dress. Some of the most popular clothes and sneakers from the 90s evaporated into thin air as the tastes began to shift. However, many Millenials have become obsessed with nostalgia and have been desperately trying to find pieces that scratch that nostalgia itch. Nike is well aware of this as they have brought back numerous fan-favorites from the 90s.

The latest shoe to get a revival is the Nike Air Raid. For those who don't know, this bulky and crisscrossed sneaker debuted all the way back in 1992 and was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, who was still designing shoes for Michael Jordan at the time. This shoe comes equipped with a thick midsole and some straps across the top that truly make you feel like a badass on the court. With bulky shoes becoming the norm again, it's easy to see why Nike would want to bring these back.

As for a release date, nothing has been determined at this time so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring those to you.

Image via Nike

