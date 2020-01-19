If you're a baseball fan, you're in luck because Spring training is going to begin in a few months from now. The baseball season is definitely a long one and is filled with a ton of drama that will certainly make for some great television. Having said that, Nike and Major League Baseball recently announced a brand new partnership that would see the creation of new uniforms and other types of apparel. As it turns out, Nike will even be creating some shoes to celebrate the return of baseball.

The first such sneaker is the Nike Air Max 97 which can be found below. As you can see from the official images, this sneaker is mostly black with yellow and orange rings going around the upper. On the insole, there is a baseball diamond with a Nike swoosh going through it. This little detail helps make this shoe stand out as an homage to baseball.

For now, there is no set release date for these so be sure to stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. What do you think of this Nike x MLB collab?

Image via Nike

