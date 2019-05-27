The Nike Air Max 97 resurgence is alive and well, with plenty of dope colorways in the works on top of the other classics that have already released.

Among the Air Max 97s on tap for later this year is an all-new white and bronze colorway, which will reportedly release in women's sizes.

Nike Air Max 97 Bronze/Nike

Official photos of the "Bronze" AM97 recently surfaced, revealing a white leather and mesh upper accompanied by a shimmering, pebble textured bronze mudguard. The eye-catching bronze design is sandwiched between the white upper and a white midsole and outsole, making for another clean execution by Nike. A release date has not yet been announced but the unveiling of official images seems to signal a drop in the very near future.

In addition to this colorway, Nike also has plans to drop a black and royal blue rendition that takes design cues from the Nike Air Foamposite, as well as a St. Louis inspired pair designed by Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Nike Air Max 97 Bronze/Nike

Nike Air Max 97 Bronze/Nike

Nike Air Max 97 Bronze/Nike

Nike Air Max 97 Bronze/Nike

Nike Air Max 97 Bronze/Nike