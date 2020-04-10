This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Nike Air Max 95 which is a sneaker that embodies the dad shoe trend that has dominated the last few years. Of course, this shoe came out well before the trend was even a thing, so naturally, the 95 has been quite popular over the last few years. To celebrate this resurgence, Nike has come through with a plethora of colorways over the past months. In fact, they are now set to come through with a variation of an offering that came out five years ago. I am talking about the "Greedy" colorway which is now getting a 2.0 model.

Based on the official images below, you can see that the shoes are actually mismatched. Colorways such as "Neon" and "Photo blue" are represented here so if you're a fan of those offerings, this "What The" style shoe could definitely be for you. The summer is on the way which means clothing with numerous colors will become more pronounced. With that being said, these could be a must-cop for your summer wardrobe.

These are set to drop overseas on May 4th while a stateside release is supposed to come soon after. Be sure to let us know in the comments below what you think of them.

Image via Nike

