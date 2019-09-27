Undefeated's much anticipated Nike Air Max 90 pack, which consists of eight different colorways, is coming soon - but you'll have to wait a little longer than originally expected.

According to sneaker source @Py_Leaks, the full collection is now slated to launch on October 25. The adult sizes will reportedly retail for $150, with two pre-school and toddler colorways priced at $90 and $75, respectively.

The UNDFTD x Nike Air Max 90 collection will include black and white based colorways, highlighted by the four following hues: Blue Fury, Solar Red, Opti Yellow and Green Spark. Both white and black versions of the "Blue Fury" and "Solar Red" have already been revealed, as has the black "Opti Yellow" joint.

All of the kicks feature the sneaker's namesake color handling the branding, laces, outsole, heel unit around the Air Max bubble, and stripe that encircles the silhouette. Additionally, each pair comes equipped with "UNDEFEATED" lace dubraes and UNDFTD logos on the heel in place of the familiar "Nike Air" logo.

Scroll down to take a look at the colorways that have surfaced thus far and stay tuned for the rest.

UNDFTD x Nike Air Max 90 "Opti Yellow"

