For the first time in their 24-year history, the Toronto Raptors are in the NBA Finals and regardless of if they win or not, their fans are ecstatic about what the team has been able to accomplish. There are some franchises that have never even sniffed the finals so it's a big deal for a Canadian team to get to the big game.

If you're a Raptors fans who is looking for some kicks that pay homage to the team's early days, you'll probably love this latest pair of Nike Air Max 90s. They aren't billed as Raptors shoes although the aesthetic definitely draws inspiration from those 90s Raptors jerseys. Most of the upper is covered in white leather and mesh, while patches of red, purple, and black make their way throughout the silhouette. It's an extremely clean sneaker and if you want to flex your Vince Carter jersey this summer, these would certainly be the shoes to pair with it.

According to Sneaker News, these will be hitting retailers in the near future for $110 USD.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike