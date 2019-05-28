Earlier today, we reported on the Nike Air Max 90 "Be True" which takes the infamous Air Max model and dresses it in the rainbow aesthetic that has been synonymous with Nike's yearly "Be True" campaign. Every year in June, Nike honors the LGBTQ community with multiple Pride Month models which include some of their most classic and popular sneakers.

This year, Nike has been pushing the Air Max 720 pretty hard so it's no surprise that it's going to be getting its own "Be True" colorway. The entire upper of the shoe features a gradient rainbow flag which starts out red near the toe box and gradually changes colors all the way to the heel. For instance, by the middle of the shoe, you have orange, yellow, green, and blue tones, all while the heel is finished off in purple. The tongue and side panels are black, while the Air Max unit midsole is completely translucent. The midsole also features the signature of Gilbert Baker who invented the rainbow flag.

With Pride Month beginning next month, you can expect these to drop on Saturday, June 1st for $180 USD, according to Sole Collector.

Image via Nike

