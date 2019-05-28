Every year, big sneaker companies like Adidas and Nike celebrate Pride Month with their own collection of rainbow-clad sneakers. For Nike, they call their collection "Be True" and usually features some pretty fire shoes that include both old and new silhouettes. One of the older silhouettes that will get a "Be True" makeover is the Nike Air Max 90.

For this particular version of the shoe, the upper will be dressed in white while rainbow colors make their way all throughout the silhouette. Perhaps the most obvious example of the rainbow aesthetic comes on the layered Nike swoosh which features the eight colors of the rainbow. There is also a mixture of materials here including mesh on the upper and some hints of leather on the sides and the toe box.

If you're looking to cop these, they will be released on Saturday, June 1st to coincide with the beginning of Pride Month. According to Sole Collector, a price has not been determined yet.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike