Nike's latest sneaker silhouette, the Air Max 270 React, will make it's debut at retailers globally starting at 10am ET today, July 3.

The ultra comfortable sneakers combine Nike’s first lifestyle Air unit, the 270, with the brand’s softest, smoothest and most resilient foam, Nike React, to form a new articulation of Air Max. The sneakers, priced at $150, will debut in a colorful "Bauhaus" design for both men and women, as well as a black, grey & white colorway, among others.

Check out some early purchase links, as well as our unboxing of the men's "Bauhaus" colorway, below.

According to Nike Senior Sportswear Design Director Dylan Raasch, “Instead of no-sew or stitched on panels, the Air Max 270 React is built with a bar tack technique inspired by the Element React 87. This creates the floating eye stay aesthetic."

Per Nike News: