Nike is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Air Max 90 this year by releasing a plethora of different colorways ranging from all-time classic to never before seen styles. As a further nod to the AM90, Nike will introduce an all-new silhouette, the Air Max 2090, which is described by the brand as "the current shoe of the future."

The Air Max 2090 will be launching at retailers in several Spring-ready colorways in the next few weeks, including this "Lava Glow" iteration that'll be dropping in women's sizes.

Nike

Leveraging the same DNA that made the Air Max 90 so iconic and future-forward 30 years ago, the Air Max 2090 is designed to illustrate what the future holds. According to Nike, the kicks utilize colors typically seen in electric cars, and the overall design of the AM2090 represents what Nike designers think cars will look like in 2090.

Other notable details include (H/T Nike):

Air Unit: With the aim of all-day comfort, the Air Max 2090 employs a larger Air unit than its originator, with a 200 percent larger window than traditional side-visibility Air units seen 30 years ago.

Flexibility: Echoing the Air Max 90's waffle outsole, the Air Max 2090 also employs distinct grooves for flexibility and takes original tread lines and updates the pattern for performance in 2020.

Color Blocking: Color blocking was instrumental in the development of the original Air Max 90, with darker colors underscoring the strength in the shoe’s support structure. In that same vein, the 2090 relays this through levels of opacity — the most supportive materials are 100 percent opaque, and the least supportive (and lighter weight) materials are see-through.

Continue scrolling for official photos of the eye-catching Air Max 2090.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike