Tinker Hatfield is a legend when it comes to sneaker design and has been a staple of Nike for years. With this in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Beaverton Brand takes almost every opportunity to honor him. The man helped keep Michael Jordan with Nike and is also responsible for the Nike Air Max 1, which is an iconic sneaker.

Nike is looking to pay homage to Tinker's initial drawings of the shoe with the "Sketch to Shelf" pack. There are currently two shoes in the pack and they are unique because they literally look like they've been drawn. For instance, there is a white pair called "Schematic" which has a bunch of writing on it, as if the shoe is a piece of architecture. The "Sketch" model looks like the OG Air Max 1, except the entire upper looks like it has been colored in with crayons or a marker.

According to Sole Collector, both pairs are set to release this Saturday, July 13th with no price currently set.

