While Tinker Hatfield is best known for his work with Michael Jordan and his line of signature sneakers, it is also common knowledge amongst sneakerheads that the legendary sneaker designer is also responsible for the Nike Air Max 1. This shoe was revolutionary at the time of its release as it was the first time Nike had made a sneaker where you could see the cushioning unit through the midsole. Hatfield's design became the basis for all of the other Air Max models that have released over the years and to this day, his original design continues to see new colorways.

Thanks to some fresh photos from the Instagram sneaker account @hanzuying, it appears as though a brand new Air Max 1 will be released quite soon that will pay homage to Hatfield's original sketch for the shoe. The sneaker is being dubbed the "Tinker Sketch" and when you look at the red overlays, they look as though they've been colored in with crayon, much like an actual sketch. The style gives these kicks more of a DIY feel that can be compared to what Virgil Abloh has done with Nike.

According to the post below, these will be released in September of this year although the price is currently unknown.