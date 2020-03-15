Nike has always been good for a City pack or two. For those who don't know, city packs are when you take a city and make a shoe based around it. Typically, these city packs come with multiple different cities and with Air Max Day on the horizon, Nike is making sure they celebrate it all the right way. A new city pack is coming out this week and it will represent two of Europe's most vibrant cities. Of course, I am talking about London and Amsterdam.

These cities will be characterized through a Nike Air Max 1 that features numerous materials including suede and tumbled leather. The "Amsterdam" model will be made with greys and browns that complement each other very nicely. Meanwhile, the back heel features the outline of their Canals. The "London" offering has greys and blue with the Thames River on the back. Overall, both models represent their respective cities nicely and will be great additions to your collection if you live in one of these places or are a frequent traveler.

According to Sole Collector, both colorways will release on Thursday, March 19th for $160 USD.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike