Perhaps Nike's biggest and most iconic line of sneakers is the Air Max. Tinker Hatfield created the Nike Air Max 1 back in the mid-80s and over the years, there have been various new models that incorporate the Air Max's comfortable technology. One of those sneakers is none other than the Air Max 90 which is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year.

To mark this occasion, Nike is coming out with the "City Pack" which pays homage to workers in Shanghai, London, New York City, Paris, and Tokyo. In the images below, you can see the five colorways that will represent each aforementioned city. The New York model honors the Fire Department while the Paris version pays tribute to bakers. When it comes to the Shanghai model, the colorway is sculpted after the scooters food delivery workers use. Meanwhile, the London colorway is inspired by the jackets of postmen. Finally, the Tokyo model is based on the streetlights throughout the city.

If you're planning on copping any of the shoes in this pack, they will be available as of Monday, February 10th for $140 USD, according to Sole Collector.

"Tokyo" Nike Air Max 90. Image via Nike

"Paris" Nike Air Max 90. Image via Nike

"NYC" Nike Air Max 90. Image via Nike

"London" Nike Air Max 90. Image via Nike

"Shanghai" Nike Air Max 90. Image via Nike