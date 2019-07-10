Throughout the past week, Nike has been teasing some brand new Air Max 1's which pay homage to the talents of Tinker Hatfield. Hatfield designed the original Air Max 1 and the "Sketch to Shelf" pack is supposed to be a celebration of what he achieved with the shoe. So far, a "Sketch" and "Schematic" colorway have been confirmed for a release this weekend and now, it looks like a third colorway is entering the mix.

Nike dropped the official images for the "black schematic" model today and it looks a lot like the white version we reported on earlier today. This time, some of the markings throughout the upper are a little different as the black material is complemented by some white writing. Overall, it's a pretty great looking sneaker and will certainly appeal to all of the Nike historians out there who love to fawn over Tinker's work.

As of right now, it's not confirmed as to whether or not this colorway is dropping alongside the other two models.

[Via]

