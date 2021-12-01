One of the most iconic silhouettes from the 1990s is the Nike Air Huarache. This is a sneaker that has endless comfort and is definitely worth trying out now if you have been missing out all of these years. There have been plenty of Huarache colorways so far this year and with the Athletic Club collection coming out soon, it would only make sense that the Huarache would find itself among some of the other guests within the capsule.

As you can see in the images below, the "Athletic Club" look is on full display thanks to the logos on the tongue and even the insole. From there, we have a white base while the overlays are two different shades of teal. Overall, these colors blend together beautifully well and it creates for a shoe that is certainly going to flash closer towards the Spring.

This sneaker doesn't have a release date, however, you will be able to pick it up soon for a price of $120 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

