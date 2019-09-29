Nike has been a leader in sportswear and sneakers for the last thirty to forty years and over that time, they have delivered a plethora of collaborations to the masses. Collabs allow for two or more companies to come together and bring new ideas to the table that just one company probably wouldn't have thought about on its own. Nike understands this better than anybody and hasn't been afraid to deviate from the norm on numerous occasions.

One of their favorite collaborators is Clot which is led by Edison Chen. In a new Instagram post from Chen, we see two photos of what is assumed to be the next Nike Air Force 1 Low x Clot collab. The upper is colored in "Game Royal" and features multiple interesting patterns. The midsole is white while the outsole has a gum bottom. Based on a tweet earlier this year from @pyleaks, it seems like there will also be a Rose Gold version with the same color scheme.

For now, you can expect these to drop sometime in October for $250 USD. This release date is simply a rumor for now so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.