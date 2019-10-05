Nike's most iconic shoe is arguably the Nike Air Force 1 Low which was the first shoe the Beaverton brand ever retroed back in the 80s. Since then, there have been a plethora of great colorways of the shoe and every year, Nike comes out with even more fire. Perhaps one of the most eclectic Air Force 1 models to date is the "What The LA" colorway which was unveiled just last week. The shoe paid homage to Los Angeles sports teams and now, Nike has revealed a New York version.

This sneaker is appropriately called the Nike Air Force 1 Low "What The NYC" and will also pay homage to some of the biggest and best sports teams in New York. The left and right shoes are mismatched and feature a whole slew of colors like red, gold, blue, green, orange, and silver. Despite the flashy aesthetic, the shoe is still pretty clean and will make for the perfect addition to any sneaker closet. If you're from New York, these are an absolute must-cop.

For now, there is no release date for these so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

Image via Nike

