It doesn't even need to be said at this point but the Nike Air Force 1 Low is easily one of the most iconic shoes to ever be released. When the shoe was first released in the 80s, it was so popular that Nike made it the first-ever shoe they did a retro re-release for. Now, Nike Air Force 1 Low's line the walls at your local Foot Lockers with the white and black colorways reigning supreme.

Over the years, we have seen some pretty incredible Air Force 1 colorways and this latest "What The LA" model is taking the shoe to the next level. This particular model is supposed to pay homage to the colorful history of Los Angeles and all of the sports teams throughout the city. Just like other "What The" models, this colorway is completely mismatched which means each foot is different. "Los Angeles" branding can be found near the back heel as materials like suede and leather make their way throughout. Purples, reds, blues, yellows, and whites are some of the most prominent colors here and it makes for a beautiful shoe.

As of right now, there is no official release date so stay tuned as we will bring you all of the latest information. According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, you should expect these sometime this Fall.

Image via Nike

