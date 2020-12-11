For many, Valentine's Day is one of the best days of the entire year. For others, however, it is the absolute worst as it is a reminder that they don't have a romantic partner. Regardless of what your feelings are about the day, there is no denying that it has become incredibly popular, all while brands try to come through with as many Valentine's Day-themed items as humanly possible. Sneaker brands have guilty of this over the past few years and in 2021, it will be no exception as Nike plans to drop a Valentine's Day edition of the Nike Air Force 1 Low.

In the official images below, you can see that the sneaker will have a white leather base, all whole a creamy beige swoosh is placed on the sides. The midsole also matches this creamy shade, which leads to a nice little contrast. From there, we have a red heart near the back heel, all while Nike Air branding is written in red on the back heel and the tongue.

For now, there is no release date for these although you can expect them to drop sometime in February. Let us know if these kicks are for you, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike