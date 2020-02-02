One Canadian hotel is looking to reward some couples who knock the boots inside their resort. According to reports, the Zed hotel is offering a free nights stay for any couple that conceives a baby over their Valentines Day promo.

For the past five years, the hotel has ran a promotion for couples looking to have a quickie on Valentine's Day. For just $59 CAD, couples can book a room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at one of their locations in Victoria and Kelowna. However, this year they’re taking things to the next level.

If a couple happens to welcome a baby into their lives in the nine months after participating in their Valentine's Day promo, then the couple will get free lodging at the Hotel Zed location of their choice for the next 18 years.

"I don't think we're going to convince someone who's not thinking about having a baby to have a baby. But if you're serious about expanding your family, why wouldn't you try?" Hotel Zed CEO Mandy Farmer said to CNN. "If you succeed, you'll win a way to celebrate your baby's conception for the next 18 years."

The hotel has since received criticism through letters and comments on social media calling it shameful and disgusting, but they're still running with the promo anyways.

[Via]