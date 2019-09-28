Nike has a couple of different snakeskin sneakers in the works for the final months of 2019, including a sleek "Cocoa Snakeskin" Air Max 97, as well as multiple Air Force 1 Lows.

In regards to the latter, official images of a tan and brown-based colorway surfaced this week, sparking rumors that the low-top Air Forces will soon be slithering into a retailer near you.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Snakeskin/Nike

As you'd expect from a sneaker bearing the "Snakeskin" moniker, the kicks come equipped with the reptilian print throughout the upper, offset by a dark brown Nike swoosh, heel tab and tongue tag. The colorway is offset by a coke white midsole/outsole combo with a matching tongue, laces and inner lining.

Rumors suggest that the Air Force 1 Low "Snakeskin" will also be arriving in yellow, gray, and blue sometime before the new year - although images of those colorways have not yet surfaced.

Stay tuned for the official release details and continue scrolling for more photos.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Snakeskin/Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low Snakeskin/Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low Snakeskin/Nike