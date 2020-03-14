One of the most iconic shoes of all-time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low and over the years, the Beaverton brand has delivered a steady stream of new colorways. Whenever a holiday comes around, Nike makes sure to bring those vibes to the classic silhouette. The latest holiday to grace the sneaker is Easter. A while back, we provided our readers with some initial images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Easter" but now, with the holiday on the horizon, we have the official photos to report.

As you can see, the base of the sneaker is white while the rest of the shoe features pastel highlights. For instance, the Nike swoosh is yellow while a purple outline is placed around the logo. Purple is also found on the tongue which helps add some contrast. From there, the toe box and back heel are iridescent and feature a melange of colors. Overall, it's a dope colorway that represents the holiday to perfection.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these will be dropping soon so be on the lookout at your local retailer. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike