Easter is almost here which means you can be sure sneaker brands are going to come through with their very own colorful shoes to celebrate the occasion. Nike is one of the biggest brands to partake in this tradition and 2020 is no different. According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, Nike will be kicking off the festivities with a Nike Air Force 1 Low colorway that certainly lives up to the aesthetic of the Holiday.

Based on the images below, you can see that the upper is covered in white leather while pastel colors make their way throughout certain areas of the silhouettes. For instance, blue outlines the barely volt Nike swoosh on the sides. From there, pastel purple is placed onto the tongue. Perhaps the most colorful areas of the sneaker are the toe box and back heel which consist of an iridescent makeup. Easter is known for its colorful pastels and this latest Air Force 1 lives up to that reputation.

You can expect these to drop sometime in the Spring as the Holiday approaches. Be sure to stay tuned as we will provide any release updates as soon as they become available.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike