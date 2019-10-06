Nike will be releasing multiple Gore-Tex Air Force 1s this Fall, ranging from a classic all-black AF1 Highs to a gaudy, volt AF1 Low.

According to Nike, the High reforms past considerations (including AF1 Duck Boot tooling) and adds a new twist with a customizable, zippered bootie. This allows for multiple styling options, as well as a rugged aesthetic. The Gore-Tex AF1 High has been revealed in the classic Triple Black colorway, as well as a "Sail" rendition with some icy blue detailing.

The low version keeps things simple, layering ballistic nylon and full-grain leather over a Gore-Tex lining. Thus far, the lows have surfaced in a trio of colorways including olive/gum, tan/gum and volt/black.

A specific release date has not yet been announced, but Nike has hinted that the Gore-Tex AF1s will be arriving sometime between October and November. Continue scrolling for official images of all the upcoming colorways.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Gore-Tex/Sneaker Freaker

Nike Air Force 1 Low Gore-Tex/Sneaker Freaker

Nike Air Force 1 Low Gore-Tex/Sneaker Freaker

Nike Air Force 1 High Gore-Tex/Nike

Nike Air Force 1 High Gore-Tex/Nike

Nike Air Force 1 High Gore-Tex/Nike

Nike Air Force 1 High Gore-Tex/Nike

Nike Air Force 1 High Gore-Tex/Nike

Nike Air Force 1 High Gore-Tex/Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low Gore-Tex/Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low Gore-Tex/Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low Gore-Tex/Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low Gore-Tex/Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low Gore-Tex/Nike