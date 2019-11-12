The iconic Nike Air Foamposite One is apparently set to return to retailers in the near future in an all-new "Swoosh" colorway, featuring a black Foamposite upper highlighted by a swarm of miniature Nike swooshes throughout the silhouette.

As seen in the official images provided by sneaker source J23 App, the grey mini swooshes are placed over every last bit of the foamposite shell while black detailing covers the rest of the upper. Additional details inclue a lone white Nike swoosh on the forefoot, white Penny logos on the heel tabs and an icy blue outsole beneath it all.

Take a closer look at the Nike Air Foamposite One "Swoosh" below, and stay tuned for the release date.

