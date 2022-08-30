One of the more polarizing sneakers of all time is the Nike Air Foamposite. This is a shoe that is very popular in some circles but completely disregarded in others. Over the past couple of years, the silhouette has largely been avoided by Nike as only a couple of new color schemes have made their way to the market.

In 2023, it seems like the Foamposite will be making a return in some capacity. As you can see down below, we have the "Metallic Red" colorway which first came out in 2017. This is a very vibrant scheme that works extremely well with the Foamposite silhouette. Even if you don't like Foamposites, you can't help but enjoy this latest model which embodies what the Foamposite is all about. If you want to make a statement, these will do the trick.

If you are looking to grab these, you will be able to do so as of next year for a price that has yet to be determined. Let us know if these Foamposites are something that would interest you, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

