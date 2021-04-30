Penny Hardaway left a lasting impression on the game of basketball for numerous reasons. One of which was his sneaker collection and how he helped change the game with Nike. For instance, Hardaway was known for wearing the Nike Air Foamposite which was a massive sneaker on the East Coast. Over the years, its popularity has waned a little bit although there are still plenty of fans out there who are looking to get their hands on the iconic shoe.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro is an alternate version of the shoe that features the Nike swoosh on the side. In just a few days, the shoe will be released in a patriotic new USA colorway, that is surely going to resonate with those who need to add some red and blue to their wardrobe. In the official images below, you can see how the sneaker has a mostly red composite upper, all while the navy blue highlights are placed throughout the tongue and even the midsole.

Pairs will be made available as of Wednesday, May 5th and they will be coming in both men's and grade school sizes. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike