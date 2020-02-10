Jerry Lorenzo reportedly has multiple Nike Air Fear of God 1 colorways in the near future, including a murdered out 'Triple Black" iteration that is scheduled to debut on Valentine's Day for the retail price of $350. According to Sneaker News, the all-black motif features a suede toe box, with tonal laces, lace cage and branding rounding out the look.

The Nike Air Fear of God 1 is highlighted by a double-height Zoom Air heel unit and a TPU cage that is inspired by the beloved Huarache Light.

“It is a shoe that should only be judged by the emotion it gives the kid when he first sees it — however it makes him feel,” says the Los Angeles-based designer. “We live in a day and age when images are leaked left and right, and products are leaked without consideration and emotional attachments. I’m aiming to give a visceral experience whether the kid sees it first on Ben Simmons coming into the arena or worn by his favorite athletes on court.”

In addition to the "Triple Black" version, reports suggest that there's also a "Multi-Color, Off Noir, String, Oatmeal" colorway, blending three previous styles in one sneaker. Check out that colorway below, and stay tuned for the official announcement.