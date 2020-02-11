Jerry Lorenzo's brand Fear of God has been working with Nike over the past couple of years to deliver some dope new silhouettes that have infiltrated their way into the streetwear space. One of those models is the Nike Air Fear Of God 1 which blurs the lines between fashion and function. Some people wear this model as part of their everyday outfit while others prefer to rock it while out on the court. Regardless of what you prefer, there is no denying just how fire this sneaker is.

Recently, Lorenzo and Nike unveiled the "String" colorway which is also being nicknamed "Cream Toe." The sneaker features a predominantly black upper while the toe box and midsole are a creamy oatmeal color. Overall, it's a pretty interesting colorway that will certainly appeal to sneakerheads looking to get into the model.

According to py_rates, this colorway will be available as of Friday, February 28th for $350 USD. Don't expect these to be an easy cop as Fear of God collabs are always limited. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

