Jerry Lorenzo's Nike Air Fear of God 1 will be returning to retailers in an all-new colorway next month, according to sneaker source @Py_Leaks.

Images of the new Fear of God 1s have not yet been revealed, but the report states the kicks will come in the following color scheme, "Multi-Color, Off Noir, String, Oatmeal." Anybody's guess what that will look like but we should find out sooner than later, as the Nike Air Fear of God 1 is expected to drop on February 10th.

The Nike Air Fear of God 1s are highlighted by a double-height Zoom Air heel unit and a TPU cage that is inspired by the beloved Huarache Light.

“It is a shoe that should only be judged by the emotion it gives the kid when he first sees it — however it makes him feel,” says the Los Angeles-based designer. “We live in a day and age when images are leaked left and right, and products are leaked without consideration and emotional attachments. I’m aiming to give a visceral experience whether the kid sees it first on Ben Simmons coming into the arena or worn by his favorite athletes on court.”

Stay tuned for a first look at the upcoming colorway.