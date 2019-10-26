Jerry Lorenzo has become one of the top tier streetwear designers in the world and Nike has taken notice. Over the last year, the two have combined for some impressive sneakers and apparel. Perhaps their most significant creation thus far is the Nike Air Fear Of God 1 which is a basketball shoe that merges fashion and function. Overall, it's a pretty phenomenal looking shoe and sneakerheads have been excited to cop every colorway that makes its way to the market.

The latest colorway to be revealed is this dark beige "Oatmeal" model can be seen below. Overall, it's a clean-looking colorway that will certainly appeal to those who want something with neutral tones. If you wear these on the court, you won't exactly stand out because of the colors but the model itself is enough to elicit some questions. The official images can be found below so check them out before copping as they will give you a much better idea of the intricacies of the colorway.

These are set to drop Saturday, November 2nd for $350 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these and whether or not you would ever rock these on the court.