Jerry Lorenzo's Nike Air Fear of God 1 is set to release in "Frosted Spruce" and "Orange Pulse" colorways next Saturday, June 1, but each pair will be extremely limited.

Judging by Foot Locker's launch locator, the "Frosted Spruce" Nike Air Fear of God 1 will only be available at Foot Locker's NYC Flagship and their House of Hoops store in Harlem. Meanwhile, the orange rendition will only be in stock at Foot Locker's Hollywood and Highland store and the South State Street location in Chicago.

The high-top Air Fear of God 1s, retailing for $350 a pop, are covered in their respective colorful hues, with the only form of contrast appearing via the blue-tinted Zoom cushioning window located at the base of the heel. In addition to the "Frosted Spruce" and "Orange Pulse" iterations, an "Amarillo" colorway is also rumored to release this Spring, although Nike has not yet confirmed the release of that particular colorway.

Scroll down for a closer look at the upcoming Fear of God 1 colorways.

