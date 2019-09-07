If you were to go into the Nike vault, you would quickly realize that one of the most comfortable lifestyle shoes the brand has to offer is 1991's Nike Huarache. For almost 30 years now, Nike has been coming out with some phenomenal colorways of the shoe and fans can't seem to get enough. It's a silhouette that both men and women enjoy so it's no surprise that Nike would make some updates to it from time to time.

Just last week, Nike announced the biggest update of them all, revealing the shoe would be given auto-lacing technology and a brand new silhouette. This new sneaker is being called the Nike Adapt Huarache as it features the Adapt technology. The shoes can be controlled using an App or your Apple Watch and will drop in two colorways to start. The first of these colorways is "Opti Yellow" which as you can see from the official images below, features a yellow and black upper. It's a clean pair of shoes and if you want to try auto-lacing tech for yourself, they're a great place to start.

These will be dropping on Friday, September 13th for $350 USD, according to Sneaker News.

Image via Nike

