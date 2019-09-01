Ever since the Nike Mag from Back To The Future, Nike has been playing with the idea of auto-lacing shoes. Over the past few years, they have come out with two auto-lacing basketball models, the Nike HyperAdapt and more recently, the Nike Adapt BB. What's interesting about the Adapt BB is the fact that you can tinker with your settings through the Nike Adapt app. It's a great technological development that has already made its way to NBA courts. Now, Nike is bringing the Adapt technology to its lifestyle range thanks to the unveiling of the Nike Adapt Huarache.

The Huarache has been a staple of the Nike line since 1991 and now they are completely changing up the look of the silhouette and giving it auto-lacing capabilities. Just like the basketball shoe, the sneaker can be adjusted from the app which also has the option to be controlled with Siri or your Apple Watch.

If you're looking to see what Adapt technology is all about, you will be able to cop these as of Friday, September 13th for $350 USD. According to Nike, these will be available on the SNKRS app and some retailers.

Image via Nike

