The official trailer for Nickelodeon’s three-part Are You Afraid of the Dark reboot is officially out. Like the original, the series will tell the stories of the Midnight Society, the Carnival of Doom, and Mr. Top Hat, however it will feature an all new cast. This cast is set to include Sam Ashe Arnold, Miya Cech, Tamara Smart, Jeremy Taylor, Lyliana Wray, Rafael Casal, and more. These actors and actresses have all been part of recent popular series and movies such as Black-ish, Artemis Fowl, and It.

In other Nickelodeon news, the ‘Good Burger’ pop up restaurant in Los Angeles will conclude its run on September 29th and move over to Chicago. This pop-up is based on a sketch that was part of Nickelodeon’s All That. The team that is bringing the pop-up to life this time is the same organization that opened a Saved by the Bell pop-up a while ago. The specific coordinates for the Chicago location have yet to be announced.

The first episode of the Are You Afraid of the Dark reboot will premiere on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7:00 p.m. The following episodes will come out at the same time the following two Fridays. Are you excited?

