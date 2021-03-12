Nick Cannon Is For The People With "Ghetto Blues"

Nick Cannon aims to spread a message with some new visuals for his socially-charged single "Ghetto Blues."

Nick Cannon doesn't always get credit for his music career, but his recent single "Ghetto Blues" has been widely praised for its sincerity and positive message alike. Today, Cannon has come through to deliver some new visuals for the powerful track, which highlights the staggering number of homeless currently living in America -- not to mention the vast number of unemployed people.

In the early moments of the video, Nick takes to the streets with a guitar in hand, attempting to capture the spirit of the downtrodden. In contrast, also plays a version of himself, completely oblivious to the plight of his fellow man. When both parties cross paths, Cannon's message becomes clear as they exchange a profound stare. Closing out with a quote -- "I cried because I had no shoes, then I met a man who had no feet -- it's evident that "Ghetto Blues" aims to promote empathy and understanding.

Case in point, Nick made sure to include a means of getting in touch with the Los Angeles mission, inviting viewers to text "Ghetto Blues" to 24365. Should you be looking for music with a message, check out the visuals for yourself right now.