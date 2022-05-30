Ime Udoka has accomplished a lot in his first year as head coach of the Boston Celtics. After experiencing chemistry issues to start the year, Udoka helped guide this team to the promised land as they eventually became the second seed in the Eastern Conference. This was huge for the Celtics as they matched up against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. After sweeping KD and Kyrie, this Celtics team knocked off the Bucks and Heat which has led them to the NBA Finals.

For those who don't know, Udoka is in a long-term relationship with Nia Long, who was watching the game at home last night. In the video down below, Long can be seen cheering and dancing following the game, and it prompted a massive wave of comments on social media.

Long began to trend and it was all because of fans' admiration for Udoka. As you can see from the tweets down below, fans were impressed that Udoka could land a gorgeous movie star all while leading a team to the NBA Finals. "One of the best parts of the Celtics winning last night is Nia Long trending all the fuck over Twitter. Ime’s already a legend in my book," one Twitter user wrote.

"Celtics coach goes home to Nia Long every day. That man is already a champion," said another user. These are the types of sentiments that could be found all across the platform last night, and there is no doubt that Udoka will receive these kinds of comments tenfold if he can get that NBA championship.

Give us your predictions for the NBA Finals, in the comments down below.