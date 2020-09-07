Jadeveon Clowney agreed to sign with the Tennessee Titans, Sunday; however, the Saints were reportedly prepared to sign and trade for Clowney in a unique roster move that was ultimately rejected by the NFL.

Ralph Freso / Getty Images

ESPN reports that the Saints planned to have another team sign Clowney, pay his signing bonus, and then trade Clowney and his remaining salary to the Saints in exchange for a draft pick. This would have helped the Saints get Clowney the money he demanded, but without going over their salary cap. The NFL rejected the idea, saying that is would be a workaround for a team to buy a draft pick.

The Saints were open to trading a second-round pick and a player to the unspecified team. Before reducing their roster to 53 players, the Saints' only had $7 million in cap space for 2020.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that the Saints were performing an "all-out blitz" in an attempt to sign Clowney, and this strategy fits the description. Despite their efforts, the Saints were unable to sign Clowney, who agreed to join the Titans, Sunday.

The Saints final offer was $2 million lower than the Titans.

The NFL season returns this Thursday, September 10.

