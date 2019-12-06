David Fizdale's run as head coach of the New York Knicks has come to an end.

The Knicks' decision to fire Fizdale on Friday (after allowing him to run Friday's practice!) comes less than 24 hours after the Knicks suffered a 37-point drubbing at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. The brutal loss marked New York's eighth straight defeat and their second consecutive loss by 30+ points.

In his 104 games as head coach of the Knicks, Fizdale led the team to a 21-83 record which, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein, is the lowest winning percentage of the 29 coaches in the franchise's history. That said, there is plenty of blame to go around here and Fizdale is in no way, shape or form the sole reason for the Knicks' issues.

For instance, team president Steve Mills, who served as the Knicks' general manager from 2013-17 before somehow being promoted to president. He is responsible for the current construction of the roster and if there's anybody who has worn out his welcome it's Mills. Since he took over as president in 2017, the Knicks have won a grand total of 50 games. And let's not even get started on team owner, James Dolan.

According to Woj, Knicks assistants Mike Miller and Pat Sullivan are candidates to become interim head coach. Whoever is unfortunate enough to be given that title will be the Knicks' 13th head coach in the last 18 season.

