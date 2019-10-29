The Le'Veon Bell era in New York could soon be over, as the Jets are reportedly open to trading the All-Pro running back ahead of Tuesday's 4pm trade deadline, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Mehta reports that there are "legitimate buyers" interested in acquiring Bell, although it remains to be seen exactly what the Jets are asking in exchange.

Bell, who signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal this past off-season, is averaging a career-low 3.2 yards per carry with just two total touchdowns through the first 7 games. In the team's most recent loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bell touched the ball just 12 times, including nine carries for a mere 23 yards.

Although they have the easiest remaining schedule, it looks like the Jets are more than willing to trade off any of their players not named Sam Darnold. On Monday, they dealt former sixth overall pick Leonard Williams to the New York Giants in exchange for a third round pick in 2020 and what could be a fourth-rounder the following year.

Rumors suggest that wide receiver Robby Anderson and Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams could also be on the trading block, but we'll find out soon enough as the 4pm deadline approaches. Up next for Gang Green is a road game against the winless Miami Dolphins.

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images